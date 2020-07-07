Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 198,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AP. ValuEngine raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.30 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a positive return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl H. Pforzheimer II acquired 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,946.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,846.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

