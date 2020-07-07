Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.51. The company had a trading volume of 993,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.81. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

