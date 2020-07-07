American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the June 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

