AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.89 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of AMCON Distributing worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

