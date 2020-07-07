AlphaValue Lowers WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) to Sell

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WTBDY stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

