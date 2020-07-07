Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 26.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.