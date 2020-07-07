Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.27. 2,353,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,935,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

