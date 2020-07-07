Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.53. 679,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,857. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 over the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 181.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,987,000 after purchasing an additional 954,803 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
