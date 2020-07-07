Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.53. 679,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,857. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 181.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,987,000 after purchasing an additional 954,803 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

