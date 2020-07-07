Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) is Robecosam AG’s 4th Largest Position

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164,117 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 4.0% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.41% of Agilent Technologies worth $111,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 in the last three months.

NYSE:A traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.53. 679,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.