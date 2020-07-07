Aeron Price Reaches $0.23 (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (ARN) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

