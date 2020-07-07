Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 40.9% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $15.11 million and $2.41 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BiteBTC, HADAX, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

