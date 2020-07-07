Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Piper Sandler

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.