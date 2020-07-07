Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.8% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.54. 862,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,725. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

