Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Acadia Healthcare have outperformed its industry in a year. Its top line showed an increasing trend over the years, driven by organic and inorganic growth. The company is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given its impressive balance sheet. Acadia Healthcare has been focused on acquisitions, which are expected to add scale to business, positioning it for long-term growth in the healthcare sector. The company has been generating positive cash from operations over the years, which provides the company financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions and growth-related activities. However, rising expenses and high labor costs weigh on margins. Its U.K. business remains challenged with weak census and pressures related to nurse staffing. The withdrawal of 2020 earnings guidance due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 bothers us.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $25,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after buying an additional 745,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after buying an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,287,000 after buying an additional 624,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $20,313,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

