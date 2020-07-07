AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AbbVie by 35.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,797 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,564. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

