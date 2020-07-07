A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A.O. Smith is poised to benefit from its robust liquidity position backed by dedicated capital-deployment strategies. The company’s solid position in the replacement market, which accounts for nearly 85% of the North American segment, is a long-term growth driver. A.O. Smith proactively handled the coronavirus-induced pandemic situation by eliminating redundant investments and reprioritizing capital expenditures with efficient supply-chain initiatives. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company withdrew its guidance for 2020 due to end-market uncertainties, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Foreign exchange headwinds might affect its performance. Also, high capital expenditure might adversely impact its short-term liquidity. Earnings estimates for 2020 have declined in the past 60 days.”

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

AOS opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 44.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.