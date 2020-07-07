89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETNB. Chardan Capital began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

