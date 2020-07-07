3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.45. The company had a trading volume of 61,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,336. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

