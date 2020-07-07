338 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,938 shares of company stock worth $125,736,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.09. 55,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average is $144.65. The company has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $168.92.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.