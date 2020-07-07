2,191 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $99.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

