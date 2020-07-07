$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $10.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $11.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.83. 15,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

