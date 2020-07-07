0Chain Price Tops $0.0949 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $41,464.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002368 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000176 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

