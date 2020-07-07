$0.71 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.54. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 14,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $592,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,436.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,226 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,130. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

