-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.15). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 510%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Exterran had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTN. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Exterran has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

