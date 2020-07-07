-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 442.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 107.55% and a negative net margin of 188.59%.

PULM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 492,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

