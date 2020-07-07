-$0.21 EPS Expected for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 17,405.97% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.78% of Motus GI worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

MOTS stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.