$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NS opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.51.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.