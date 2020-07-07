-$0.11 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 182.63% and a negative net margin of 2,689.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

RESN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

In other Resonant news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $26,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 44.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Resonant has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

