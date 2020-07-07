-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that inTest will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter.

Shares of INTT opened at $3.31 on Thursday. inTest has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

