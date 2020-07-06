Zilliqa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.02 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, GOPAX, Kyber Network and DDEX. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $191.93 million and approximately $51.02 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02011893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00169737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00109939 BTC.

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,547,224,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,255,757,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Koinex, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, BitMart, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, GOPAX, OOOBTC, Upbit, Coinone, Coinhub, BitForex, Bitbns, Zebpay, DDEX, Radar Relay, DEx.top, UEX, FCoin, Hotbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDEX, AirSwap, WazirX, Binance, Huobi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

