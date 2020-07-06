Zel Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Zel has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00588270 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00100345 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001059 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 108,042,200 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

