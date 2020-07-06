Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.47. Curo Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curo Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.