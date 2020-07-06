Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.47. Curo Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curo Group.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curo Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.