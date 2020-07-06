Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce sales of $29.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $5.40 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH reported sales of $51.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full year sales of $92.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $190.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $37.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.