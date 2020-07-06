Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 183%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.86). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million.

SOHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 11,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.90. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $653,000. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

