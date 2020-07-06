Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Ryder System’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 936.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:R traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. 35,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,434. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

