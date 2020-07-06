Zacks: Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post $1.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.16. 196,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

