Zacks: Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post $1.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.16. 196,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.
Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.
