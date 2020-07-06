Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.04. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.21. 88,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,523. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,045,614.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,532,359. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

