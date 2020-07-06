Zacks: Analysts Expect BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings. BioNano Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioNano Genomics.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,212.64% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

BNGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,308,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $40.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.53. BioNano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

