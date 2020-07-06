Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will report earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.40). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 259.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAS. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,267. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.12. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

