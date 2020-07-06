Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.13. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.13. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $257.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

