Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $3.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce $3.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.66. Caci International reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $12.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Caci International from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Shares of Caci International stock traded down $8.40 on Wednesday, reaching $211.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,472. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Caci International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total value of $128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,188.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,108 shares of company stock worth $1,601,932 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caci International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caci International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

