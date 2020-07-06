Windsor Group LTD Sells 4,293 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.4% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,064 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

