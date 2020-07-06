Windsor Group LTD Sells 39 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. China International Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,681.96.

Amazon.com stock traded up $126.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,016.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,556.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,145.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,955.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

