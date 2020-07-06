Windsor Group LTD Purchases 253 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,564. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.