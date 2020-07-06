Windsor Group LTD Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.09. 90,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,567. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.