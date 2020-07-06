Windsor Group LTD Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after acquiring an additional 994,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,485. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

