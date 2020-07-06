Windsor Group LTD Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,630 shares of company stock worth $5,704,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

INTC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $59.21. 9,155,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,013,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.