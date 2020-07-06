Windsor Group LTD Buys 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $30.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,500.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,216. The stock has a market cap of $1,026.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,419.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,354.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,536.87.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

