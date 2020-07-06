Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.20. The stock had a trading volume of 121,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,225. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

