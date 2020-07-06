Wescan Goldfields (CVE:WGF) Trading 30% Higher

Shares of Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF) traded up 30% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 407,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 842% from the average session volume of 43,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

About Wescan Goldfields (CVE:WGF)

Wescan Goldfields Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Jojay gold property comprising 5 claim blocks covering an area of 1,496 hectares; the Munro Lake gold property covering an area of 2,489 hectares; and the Fork Lake/Jasper/Tamar gold property covering an area of 6,513 hectares located to the northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

